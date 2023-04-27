Tallahassee, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsManure: The Good That Comes From All The Crap!, a new book by Judy Yvonne Mullinax, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Feeling unhappy in her life, author Judy Yvonne Mullinax knew she had to make some changes. She knew the only way to make things better was to actively do something. Leaving old, unheal-thy relationships, standing up for herself, and trusting in a loving and forgiving God, Judy started on her new path in her personal journey of self-discovery.
The author gives personal advice on love, spirituality, family, and life in this debut self-help book that is worth the time of those who wish to change their way of thinking. Every reader is in for some laughs, as well as some tears.
About the Author
Judy Yvonne Mullinax is from Tallahassee, Florida. At a very young age, while listening to her family discussing someone "going to hell if they don't change," Judy remembers God speaking to her in a kind, loving voice saying, "don't listen to that, that's not who I am." She's been defending God ever since.
Manure: The Good That Comes From All The Crap! is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardbound $22.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0017-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/manure-the-good-that-comes-from-all-that-crap-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/manure-the-good-that-comes-from-all-the-crap-pb/
