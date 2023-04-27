Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News'No Golden Solis Rises for Yesterday', a new book by M.G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a world, not our Earth, in another galaxy, not our Milky Way, one boy starts to know who he is and one lil sis who lives to tease him and one older bully boy who lives to taunt him! Yet together they must begin to know each other better and to learn a world already in serious trouble for environmental problems. They must begin to realize their world from past yesterdays made their present todays and will lead to their future tomorrows. But survive to continue only if they can help their world go on for a chance of living! And what can they do being merely youngsters?
So is 'No Golden Solis Rises for Yesterday' a 1st tale in the new series Begin an End for a World?
'No Golden Solis Rises for Yesterday' is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardbound $37.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-117-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-golden-solis-rises-for-yesterday-tale-one-of-series-begin-an-end-for-a-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/no-golden-solis-rises-for-yesterday-tale-one-of-series-begin-an-end-for-a-world/
