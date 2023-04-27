Worcester, MA Author Publishes Memoir
Despite the words on the cover, the pages in no way are a type of a self-help rehabilitation guide, informative in any way, nor will you gain knowledge in any way. Instead, if you have ever been diagnosed with ADHD (or not and just went through undetected, as there are more out there than you think), there is absolutely no structure. Author Patrick Miele often changes direction in mid-thought, and there are no chapters more than about three pages long. If you get a "I never thought of that," "Yeah, he's right on there," "I hate it when that happens," or just a chuckle, then his intentions of The Who-Man Chronicles have been achieved.
The entire memoire was written during a two-year off-and-on stint in drug/alcohol rehabilitation inpatient treatment programs. This was supposed to be his journal/notebook during sessions but he strayed a bit. Two years later these pages were compiled. As a people "observer," Patrick is intrigued by human behavior and some of the idiosyncrasies of society and these rehabs were an observer's utopia. If you don't comprehend the concept of "random" thoughts, you will by the time you finish reading these pages.
About the Author
Patrick Miele was a high school physical education/English teacher in the town of Westford, MA, for 26 years. He coached baseball, wrestling, golf, and volleyball during that time and bartended in various place all over Massachusetts. He ran summer camps and clinics as a form of fundraising for his school. Some of his demons and a major back surgery forced him to early retirement. He was a workaholic so when he early retired lull time was his worst enemy. As a result he really hit the bottle and his physical pain caused him to give up golfing and a Manchester, NH, baseball team he played for. Drinking got heavier with all his spare time and living alone after a recent divorce, which is why he ended up in the rehabs.
Patrick currently lives in Worcester, MA. He takes an annual golf trip to the mountains of Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire with a dozen of his friends from old baseball/softball teams. His family is from Billerica, MA; he has two sisters, Eva and Betty, and a brother, Bruce. He has a daughter, Amanda, 22 years old, who lives in Bridgewater, MA.
Patrick went to Worcester State College, received a degree in English and Physical Education, and played baseball and started his bartending journey mistake, sticking with it for almost 40 years, but now he would be like a kid working a candy counter.
The Who-Man Chronicles is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7440-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
