Coleman, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book about Mothers
April 27, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMother's Cup, a new book by Kimberly Pevoto, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mother's Cup portrays the importance of mothers in the world, and highlights Ms. Joyce's mother's China painting cups using the fruit with a related historical story and Bible scripture. Mother's Cup shows how the cup has been used to show love in all occasions with different types of cups. In a spiritual sense, Mary, mother of Jesus, was the greatest mother who ever lived, and, of course, Jesus used the cup of the Last Supper. Joyce's mother was very special, and it is very important to remember that every day is Mother's Day!
About the Author
Ms. Joyce has lived on the Lil Ranch for over thirty-three years, adopting animals and enjoying wildlife. She has spent forty years teaching and counseling in six of the seven continents. After retiring, two books were written about her and her lovable pets. Volunteering with Operation Smile for seven years proved to be a rewarding experience of working with children and mothers in Africa, China, the Philippines, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Jordan with Iraq children.
Mother's Cup is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-568-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mothers-cup/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mothers-cup/
