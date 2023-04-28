Leadville, CO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSol's Horizon, a new book by Aaron Strent, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ever wonder what life would be like in another millennia or so? Maybe we'll have the solar system colonized and have figured out the secret to traveling at the speed of light. Join Leon, a future HOVAC (Heating, Oxygen, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) technician as he guides you through our solar system in the year 3482 while meeting new friends and tackling some adventures!
About the Author
Aaron Strent has been writing stories for about 25 years. He's an avid hiker, musician, and variety video game streamer.
Aaron loves science fiction and has been enthralled with learning about and exploring different philosophies and ideas involving the future of humanity.
Sol's Horizon is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7156-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sols-horizon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sols-horizon/
