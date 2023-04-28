Whitefield, NH Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScarlet's Retribution, a new book by Megan Hopps, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Traumatized at a young age, Scarlet is learning to live a normal life in Drakonia without her parents. She must take care of her little sister, who is harboring a dark and dangerous secret. It is soon discovered that Scarlet is in possession of special abilities, which unfavorably catches the eye of the Dragon King.
Now on the run, she makes unlikely friends who help her to survive the wrath of the King and the creatures he sends to thwart them. In order to prevail, she must learn to control her newfound abilities as well as to teach her sister to master her own. When the past catches up to her, Scarlet is faced with destruction that will lead her revenge in the ultimate family betrayal.
About the Author
Megan Hopps is an American author who has a degree in Liberal arts. Her goal is to become a publisher herself and to write many more books for her readers. She grew up in a small town in New Hampshire where she wrote her first novel, Scarlet's Retribution. She does a lot of reading in her spare time as well as writing her next book.
Scarlet's Retribution is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7238-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/scarlets-retribution/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/scarlets-retribution/
