Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Kids Book
April 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsButterflies, a new book by Tru Faith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Butterflies is designed to help children understand and cope with death from a Christian perspective. What happens when someone passes and leaves his or her loved ones behind? When a caterpillar forms a cocoon, it emerges with a new body, new life, new beginning, and is unable to dwell any longer with the creatures on the earth. Likewise, when people die and go into their "cocoons," they wait to be transformed and received by Jesus.
About the Author
Tru Faith was inspired to write Butterflies based upon a childhood fairytale told by her mother. A spiritual person who loves children, Faith teaches Sunday school at River of Life Worship Center, using the Bible to teach children through writing and crafts.
Butterflies is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0467-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/butterflies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/butterflies/
