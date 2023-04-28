San Diego, CA Author Publishes Writing Collection
April 28, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetic Lessons, a new book by Larry McCarthy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetic Lessons contains funny little stories, some of which Larry McCarthy has experienced personally, and others that can relate to all. Take a journey within these pages by McCarthy's word.
Poetic Lessons is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-174-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetic-lessons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetic-lessons/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
