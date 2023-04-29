Seaford, DE Veteran & Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Islands of Rune, a new book by Maria Levato, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world of magic, dragons, half-demons, and spirit familiars, Josie, a young girl of noble birth from the mainland, is eager for adventure, passion, and excitement, but her parents are eager for her to wed a man she's never met to increase the family's status. While out shopping with her mother, Josie slips away and finds escape on a ship owned by the mysterious and powerful Malachi, a ship sailing directly into the adventure and excitement Josie seeks.
A story about perseverance and doing the right thing even when it's hard, The Islands of Rune follows Josie and her new, magical friends on a quest to make the world a better place for everyone by uniting people and stamping out the injustices they've all experienced. Along the way, Josie may discover her own strengths and powers as well as the love and passion she has sought. She'll learn that love and friendship are always worth the sacrifice.
About the Author
Maria Levato is a veteran of the USMC. She has an A.S. in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. She has three cats that she loves dearly.
The Islands of Rune is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3077-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-islands-of-rune/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-islands-of-rune/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us