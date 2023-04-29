Burton, MI Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
April 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReverence: Reawakening, a new book by Duralle S. Hare, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Reverence: Reawakening follows a young, fallen angel who must endure a series of trials in order to maintain her position in the heavens. Throughout this story, she struggles to process an overflow of information, emotions, and revelations she was not prepared for. Duralle S. Hare hopes this story encourages people to remain strong and press on, even when life gets confusing and difficult to keep up with.
About the Author
Growing up, Duralle S. Hare watched a lot of cartoons and anime, and spent a majority of the time reading fiction. As Hare got older, he decided to write stories of his own, so he could entertain people and make them think about the challenges we face in life.
Hare attended a Baptist church for the majority of his life, leading to a great understanding of the faith he practices. Though he would never claim to know everything, he has learned a lot from meeting and interacting with people from several different walks of life.
Reverence: Reawakening is a 320-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4382-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reverence-reawakening/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reverence-reawakening/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
