Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Novel
April 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlanet: Lay of the Land, a new book by Paul Garmisch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Just when you thought the last of the real cowboys were extinct from too many rodeos and late-night, hooch-soaked booty calls from women in tight western jeans, here comes writer Paul Garmisch, a true renaissance man who has lived to fill his bucket list.
Born in Chicago, 1952, Garmisch was raised on a northern Illinois dairy farm, went to college at the U of Montana for seven years studying forestry, geology, and other environmental sciences. While working his way through college, Garmisch operated earth-moving equipment in Missoula gravel pits and road construction, worked as a fraternity house manager and a sorority house waiter, and was a studio musician, where he played the stand up bass and cello. As a musician, he played music in local taverns with his band.
After college Garmisch worked for twenty-some years in Montana and Wyoming-logging, cattle ranching, farming, placer gold mining, field geology, log home construction, forest fire fighting, ski mountaineer guiding, snow avalanche control, wilderness search and rescue and recovery, big game hunting. The list goes on for this well-seasoned outdoorsman.
While doing this, Garmisch had his arts hobby-model building and wildlife sculpting, which he turned into a new career in the 1990s. He worked as a professional artist and architectural model maker, and project manager and general manager, specializing in dioramas and special effects painting for companies and museums in San Francisco, Phoenix, Arizona, Nevada, and Chicago. This lasted until 2008. Then Garmisch went back to field geology for placer gold mining in northern California, Nevada, and Arizona. Paul now lives in Las Vegas.
Through the numerous trials and tribulations of life in general, married life (twenty-eight years if all three are added up), and having four sons, Garmisch started to note a thing or two about this crazy world we come parading into buck naked and crying. Garmisch decided to write, and his mind collided into a cornucopia of extra high proof storytelling, with a message about real life on Earth from this Homer of the west. "Humor cures all," says Garmisch, and his stories are loaded with it. Too much fun!! Happy Trails.
Planet: Lay of the Land is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7413-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/planet-lay-of-the-land/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/planet-lay-of-the-land/
