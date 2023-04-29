Holden, MA Author Publishes Book on The Power of the Human Voice
April 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHumming for Health: Sound Tools for Physical and Emotional Balance, a new book by Kathleen Nagy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Professional energy workers and neophytes alike will find palpable solutions to help you vibrationally release the energetic root causes of physical and emotional pain. The Sound Lady teaches about the restorative power in the human voice to trigger our body's self-healing systems for emotional and physical balance and self-empowerment.
Humming for Health teaches you how to discover and hum your body's musical key, which will foster a more conscious, collaborative relationship with your body's natural healing processes. This book will teach you how to feel your voice move energy through your body as you discover your secret superpower!
About the Author
Kathleen Nagy is a lifelong musician. After majoring in Music Education and Applied Music on French horn at Ithaca College, she did graduate work at Yale University in French horn and Orchestral Conducting. This led her to decades of experience teaching choral and instrumental music classes in public and private schools from elementary through adult education. In that time, she also directed many musical theater productions with high school and college students.
After 20 years of performing in symphony orchestras, Nagy spent the last couple of decades as a BioAcoustic Research Associate specializing in Voice Energy Analysis and Acoustic Biofeedback for sports or muscle injuries. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Sound Health International of Ohio for four years (2005-2009) and worked closely with Sharry Edwards, the founder of Human BioAcoustics.
Now, at the culmination of her life's work, having foraged through the ingredients of crafted "classical" melody, harmony, and structure to find the power, beauty, and healing properties of tone and harmonics, she specializes in teaching you how to hum the sounds that are good for your body. She composed most of the music for her French horn solo CD, Prayer Songs, which is available along with Kathleen's other sound healing products and services.
Find out for yourself at www.thesoundlady.com!
Humming for Health: Sound Tools for Physical and Emotional Balance is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-124-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/humming-for-health-sound-tools-for-physical-and-emotional-balance/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/humming-for-health-sound-tools-for-physical-and-emotional-balance/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us