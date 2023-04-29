Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Author Publishes Book on Jesus
April 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJesus' Parables for the Everyday Person, a new book by Frederick Williams, MD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jesus was a master storyteller, and through His many parables that are recounted in the Bible, we can discover the mysteries of the Kingdom of God. Though they may seem hard to decipher and learn from, Jesus' Parables for the Everyday Person will make examining these parables easy and enlightening so that you can apply their messages to your own faith.
About the Author
Frederick Williams, MD was born and raised in Chicago. He studied advanced mathematics at Illinois Institute of Technology and his MD from the University of Chicago. He later became an ophthalmologist. In 1999, Williams attended the Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. He and his wife reside in Southern California.
Jesus' Parables for the Everyday Person is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7320-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jesus-parables-for-the-everyday-person/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jesus-parables-for-the-everyday-person/
