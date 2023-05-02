Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Political Poetry
May 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Trump Era: A Book of Poetry, a new book by Gerald W. King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Trump Era is a collection of poetry examining the damaging repercussions of President Trump's 2016 presidential run and subsequent win, as well as exploring the potential repercussions if he's allowed to re-enter into power in the 2024 election.
About the Author
Gerald W. King has been working around politicians since the 1970s, working with the late state representative David P. Richarson, Jr., and Mayor W. Wilson Goode. After his work with Mayor Goode, he was appointed to the Office of Community Services and was asked to be a charter member of the Northwest Phila Action Committee.
King has since worked as Director of Occupational Services and Programs with the Institute for the Development of African American Youth in Philadelphia, PA.
The Trump Era: A Book of Poetry is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4040-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
