Springfield, NJ Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
May 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShe Does Not Fit, a new book by Liubov Litvinkova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Despite growing up in a world of societal unrest, poverty and nationalism, with the background of abuse and rejection by parental figures, Liubov Litvinkova, in her inspiring memoir, shares her ability to overcome any obstacle through her indomitable spirit and her love of life itself. Her life-long struggle to belong and find a home will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced pain of rejection and disapproval by loved ones and the injustice of the imperfect immigration laws. Litvinkova's path through loneliness and heartbreak develops faith beyond oneself and gives hope for those who do not fit.
About the Author
Liubov Litvinkova is a wife, mother, chemist, artist and poet. Growing up in the environment incompatible with development of talents and intellectual ability, she had to develop her skills on her own without support from her family. She has faced massive obstacles, but her drive has led her to become stronger and reach for a better life for herself and her immediate family.
She Does Not Fit is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7245-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/she-does-not-fit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/she-does-not-fit/
