BARRY GARAPEDIAN to host Winning the Game of Life event
May 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsLos Angeles, CA - May 6 th , 2023 – MAG 7 Consulting will be hosting an event on May 6 th 2023 titled the "Five F's," featuring Barry Garapedian, founder and developer of MAG 7 Consultants. A successful Wall Street financial advisor for 39 years, Garapedian retired to pursue his passion of helping students and professionals alike reach their full potentials.
The interactive discussion will focus on five key principals - Family, Faith, Fitness, Friendship and Financial. "Developing high-value habits is essential for young adults to excel in today's competitive world," says Garapedian. He went on to say, "Winning the game of life starts with a strong foundation; the Five F's are key pillars to mastering a well-balanced and fulfilling life."
MAG7 Consulting is a career and academic consulting firm that specializes in personal and professional development through highly individualized programs.
The company mission is to empower and equip individuals to excel in achieving their personal and professional goals, often exceeding their own expectations. "I give people the keys to the fast button," explained Garapedian.
The workshop will take place on May 6 th , 2023 from 4-6 pm and is open to students, parents and professionals. The full-scale MAG 7 program is geared toward high-school and college students looking to launch their first career, as well as professionals looking to get to the next level.
Register by emailing barry@mag7consultants.com
