Dallas, TX Author Publishes Book on The Civil War
May 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Confederacy of Monarchs: Pirate's Honor!, a new book by Everett Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Confederacy of Monarchs: Pirate's Honor! was written in response to the eruption of protests that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Civil War statues across the United States. Why were people so upset about the statues revering our famous soldiers? Was there a Civil War cover-up for a more serious crime committed against the United States? Read this fascinating depiction of actual events in our nation's history to find out why!
This story will captivate the reader while explaining true events that prove that crimes were, in fact, committed against the United States, and the men who committed these crimes were freed after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. After they were pardoned, these men had no remorse for their crimes. After the war they published lies, blaming the war on the dead president, and these stories have caused discourse throughout American history.
The author hopes the reader will agree that America is indebted to the Civil War's deceased, and the truth about the acts of treason committed in 1864 should be told!
Check out the book trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb5z7W8Q1Aw
The monarchy started the war before they formed the fake government. They did not have an army, navy, weapons, or provisions and robbed the public. The public as forced to fight by the Monarchy. The monarchy consisted of rich wealthy plantation owners, railroad owners, slave traders, and cotton, rice, and sugar cane sellers who ruled in more than one country. The monarchy-imposed taxes illegally. Lincoln issued general order 2 and 3 in 1865.
About the Author
Everett Watson was born in Akron, Ohio. He is an electrician and HVAC technician by trade and has worked all over the world. He will soon be a college graduate with a degree in construction management. He is a war veteran who is passionate about the history of our great nation and the brave soldiers who have fought for our freedom.
The Confederacy of Monarchs: Pirate's Honor! is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4289-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/confederacy-of-monarchs-pirates-honor/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/confederacy-of-monarchs-pirates-honor/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
