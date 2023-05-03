Mardela Springs, MD Pastor & Author Publishes Children's Book
May 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Duck Named Bedford: Duck of Colorful Feathers, a new book by Pastor Ruth A. Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Little Duck Named Bedford is about a duck that was born with colorful feather, which makes him different from everyone else. The story helps children learn how to be friends with someone who may not look just like them, and how we are to treat each other. The story helps children know that God made us all special and unique with great gifts and talents.
About the Author
Pastor Ruth A. Harris has a son and a daughter, and five wonderful grandchildren who are joys to her life. She has been an ordained pastor for over nine years. Harris loves doing the work of the Lord. Working as a supervisor for a local pharmacy, Harris has been around children for most of her life. Her hobbies include singing, cooking, crafting, reading, and writing. She is a licensed cosmetologist, and she is certified in childcare and business management. Harris' special interests include servicing the Lord, and helping people grow in their faith.
The Little Duck Named Bedford: Duck of Colorful Feathers is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4189-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-duck-named-bedford-duck-of-colorful-feathers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-little-duck-named-bedford-duck-of-colorful-feathers/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
