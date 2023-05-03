Keizer, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
May 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSue at the Zoo, a new book by Erin J Cuomo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being dropped off for summer camp at the zoo, Sue realizes that her mom had the wrong date! Being the one child there, Sue runs around having the adventure of a lifetime. As the zookeepers teach Sue about the animals, they also let Sue take care of the animals. See what Sue learns and what she encounters during her trip to the zoo!
About the Author
Erin J Cuomo has a degree in early childhood development and education. She was a teacher until she decided to stay home and raise a family. Cuomo hopes to continue writing and creating stories for young children.
Sue at the Zoo is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7422-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sue-at-the-zoo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sue-at-the-zoo/
