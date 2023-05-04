Clearwater, MN Author Publishes Novel
May 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrontiers, Front Lines and Forehands, a new book by Brian Lee Gambill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is no book out there quite like this. Frontiers, Front Lines and Forehands is a story about a young man with varying interests-Education, Animal Welfare, Tennis, Linguistics, and Military Operations-and loads of determination and passion to find success within them. From this far-ranging tale, hopefully readers will be inspired to travel different avenues of life, to pursue their interests, no matter where their origin is or where they may take them.
About the Author
Brian Lee Gambill volunteered every week when he served in the United States Air Force for children's events in Schools, Marching Parades, Veterans' Affairs Events, assisting people facing Real Life Crisis Situations, and Arts & Crafts Events. He has devoted 100+ hours of personal time at The John Cochran Veterans Affairs Facility in St. Louis, Missouri as an Administrative Assistant to help with the process of assisting struggling Veterans. Gambill enjoys collecting coins and sports cards, fishing, playing Tennis, getting involved with Veterans' issues and helping them transfer smoothly into civilian life through effective and impactful writing along with sharing commonalities with Military Service experiences. He also enjoys studying Foreign Languages and Cultures. Family has been challenging, but he has managed it. To him, family includes close friends and mentors that he has had for many years. He is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, has a master's in international relations and business Administration, a Bachelor's in Spanish and Anthropology, and an Associate's in Transportation and Mobility Management. Gambill is an honorably discharged United States Air Force Veteran, a Certified Professional Résumé Writer through the Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches (PARW/CC) in St. Petersburg, Florida and a Small Business Owner. In connection with writing, Gambill has written for people from different Countries, Veterans and Tennis Players.
Frontiers, Front Lines and Forehands is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-531-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/frontiers-front-lines-and-forehands/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/frontiers-front-lines-and-forehands/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us