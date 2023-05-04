L'Anse, MI Author Publishes Book about Outdoor Adventures in Michigan
May 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures of Far North Johnny, a new book by John Hautamaki, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about the adventures of teenagers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Join Johnny and Sam as they partake in an adventure that changes their lives. They meet new people, make astounding discoveries, and strengthen their bond.
Adventures of Far North Johnny is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardcover $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 9978-1-6393-7259-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-of-far-north-johnny/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-of-far-north-johnny/
