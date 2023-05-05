American-Born Author Living in Sri Lanka Publishes Book on Modern Indian Thought
May 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElusive Ideology: Religion and Socialism in Modern Indian Thought, a new book by Mark Hager, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An intellectual history of modern Indian thought, Elusive Ideology suggests that key thinkers juxtapose Western socialist themes with Indian religious themes so as to generate novel political agendas. In that context, Gandhian Socialism merits special attention, pivoting on two of Gandhi's preoccupations: egalitarian rural communities and nonviolent transformational movements. It exerts substantial sway on Marxist-oriented thinkers initially skeptical of Gandhi.
About the Author
Mark Hager is an American lawyer, writer and former law professor living in Sri Lanka with his family. Holding a law degree and a doctorate in religion from Harvard, he has published frequently on law, policy and wildlife. He has litigated for plaintiffs mistreated by governments, businesses and doctors and has also worked for humanitarian organizations in Sri Lanka.
Elusive Ideology: Religion and Socialism in Modern Indian Thought is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4294-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/elusive-ideology-religion-and-socialism-in-modern-indian-thought/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/elusive-ideology/
