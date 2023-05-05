Dorrance Publishing Title Wins The Golden Wizard Book Prize
May 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Silver-Horned Girl, written by Lisa B. Owens and published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc., was chosen as a winner of The Golden Wizard Book Prize.
Designed as a conversation starter for facing anxiety, The Silver-Horned Girl demonstrates to teens how similarly insecurity affects everyone. Whether they experience a visible difference or one less obvious, no one should have to suffer in silence. In addition to this creative tale, a section has been dedicated to "Talking Points", a "Mental Health Tool Kit" and valuable resources for students, families, and teachers along with a special space to journal.
About Author Lisa B. Owens
After suffering from anxiety and low self-esteem due to wearing a back brace for scoliosis, Lisa B. Owens decided to use her story through The Silver-Horned Girl to help others. Owens graduated from Penn State University in 1987 with a BA in Journalism. She has been an Associate Producer for WTVR in Richmond, VA, a Special Projects Producer for NBC News Channel, and a consultant in a variety of areas. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband, Chris, and daughters, Madison, and McKenna.
The Silver-Horned Girl is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0150-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-silver-horned-girl/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-silver-horned-girl/.
