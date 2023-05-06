Broadway, NC Author Publishes Memoir
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStar in the Hood, a new book by Christopher Lynn Petty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Star in the Hood readers can see through the eyes of the author, Christopher Lynn Petty, the everyday struggles and growth of a young man from the streets who has a good heart and agenda even if his route is wrong.
About the Author
Christopher Lynn Petty used to be the "star in the hood," but after 14 years in federal prison, death of his grandparents, and birth of his kids, he is now a girl dad who wants to help others see the error of his way and the consequences that follow.
Star in the Hood is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-88-85272-10-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/star-in-the-hood/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/star-in-the-hood/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us