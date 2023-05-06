Pleasanton, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Wants to be Friends With a Dragon?, a new book by Eve Marie Little and Linda Drattell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A dragon hides each day in the forest, watching as children and animals play together. He wants to join them but fears they will reject him because of the size of his wings, the sharpness of his nails, the power of his tail, and the fact he can blow fire. One day, a boy approaches the dragon, accepts their differences, and invites him to play. The dragon musters up the courage to attend the boy's birthday party and, by trail and error, learns that his differences make him fit in! Who Wants to be Friends With a Dragon? is the story of a lonely dragon who overcomes his fear of rejection to find the true meaning of friendship when he meets a boy who appreciates him for who he is.
Who Wants to be Friends With a Dragon? is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2994-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/who-wants-to-be-friends-with-a-dragon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/who-wants-to-be-friends-with-a-dragon/
