New Middletown, OH Author Publishes Memoir
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTerminally Optimistic, a new book by BJ Barnes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"People who love to laugh are the salt of the earth." ~ BJ Barnes
Who brings you joy, laughter, and love?
Terminally Optimistic is BJ Barnes' witty, funny and, at times, heartbreaking memoir filled with stories of the people around her who have made her fall in love with life.
Everyone has a story to tell, and for B.J. Barnes, it's her positive outlook on life that makes her experiences truly unforgettable!
About the Author
BJ Barnes is a traveler at heart, always ready to explore where the road takes her. Some of her favorite spots include Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; Bar Harbor, Maine; and Chicago, Illinois.
She also loves her local public library in Cortland, Ohio. You can find her there, enjoying the children's programs with her great-niece and great-nephew.
Terminally Optimistic is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3261-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/terminally-optimistic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/terminally-optimistic/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
