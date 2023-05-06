Ellensburg, WA Author Publishes Writing Collection
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Literary Selection from Fiction Books, a new book by Matt Gailliot, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Literary Selection from Fiction Books contains the most interesting writing author Matt Gailliot could find. Inside, discover several entertaining and pleasurable pieces of writing at your disposal, whether you wish for entertainment, inspiration, or instruction.
About the Author
Matt Gailliot graduated with a Ph.D. in social psychology in 2007 from Florida State University. He ended up getting schizophrenia and his career in psychology didn't work out. He was reading through some books when he started saving good pieces of writing. He eventually had enough for a literary selection which he decided to publish in A Literary Selection from Fiction Books. Gailliot has lived in many places, including Hollywood, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, and New York City. He enjoys skateboarding, music, short film, and science.
A Literary Selection from Fiction Books is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7400-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-literary-selection-from-fiction-books/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-literary-selection-from-fiction-books/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
