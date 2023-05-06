San Bernardino County, CA Author Publishes Book on Being a Nurse Practitioner
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Did not Learn This at NP School: A Practical Guide to Starting Your Own Nurse Practitioner Practice, a new book by Dr. Priscilla Naamomo Otubuah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Pastor. Mrs. Priscilla Naamomo Otubuah is the First Lady of Victory Bible Church International, Living Waters Sanctuary City (Ontario, California). She serves as the president of the women's ministry, leader of the teaching ministry (school of the Word), supervising minister of the music ministry, and overseer of the health ministry (Victory Health Ministry).
Priscilla holds a double doctorate degree in nursing (Doctor of Philosophy, PhD; and Doctor of Nursing Practice, DNP). She is also a dually board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She is the owner of PriMer Healthcare (a family medical clinic in Loma Linda, California). Priscilla is the founder and president of MarketStyle International Health Outreach (MaSiHo), a non-for-profit organization focused on delivering healthcare in a market style to the nations of the world.
I Did not Learn This at NP School: A Practical Guide to Starting Your Own Nurse Practitioner Practice details Priscilla's multifaceted, real-life experiences in the nursing industry.
About the Author
She is married to Rev. Akrofi Otubuah and they are blessed with a son, Nii Kunim Kabu Otubuah. Priscilla is the author of the following books: Service, Your Access to Royalty; Lord, Please Speak to the Fish; and Can You Handle This Dream.
I Did not Learn This at NP School: A Practical Guide to Starting Your Own Nurse Practitioner Practice is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-671-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-did-not-learn-this-at-np-school-a-practical-guide-to-starting-your-own-nurse-practitioner-practice/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-did-not-learn-this-at-np-school-a-practical-guide-to-starting-your-own-nurse-practitioner-practice/
