Dover, DE Author Publishes Non-Fiction Novel
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrial, Error, and Disappointment: Davis v. Goliath, a new book by Sammy Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Trial, Error, and Disappointment: Davis v. Goliath is about home ownership and the authors legal battle with their residential mortgage company. What makes the story interesting is that during their attempt to raise funds for legal fees, the author fell into a trap involving a well-structured scam. What makes this message relevant is that many were victims of the housing and financial crisis of 2007 while others are taken advantage of by scammers. What makes this book unique is the authors choosing to openly document their plight with both experiences, recognizing that others have experienced the same. The author would like readers to connect with their story, recognizing that our courts are "courts of laws" and not necessarily "courts of morals". Imagine that!
Trial, Error, and Disappointment: Davis v. Goliath is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-424-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trial-error-and-disappointment-davis-v-goliath/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trial-error-and-disappointment-davis-v-goliath/
