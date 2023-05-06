Sierra Vista, AZ Author Publishes True Story
May 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking in Darkness, Walking in Light, a new book by Jeffrey A. Sinnott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the tragic yet inspirational true story of a kid from the right side of the tracks that lost his way to alcohol, drugs, and violence and ended up getting convicted of murder.
He is doing a life without parole sentence and has exhausted his legal options. He finds hope where there should be none. He provides guidance to those who are lost; he chooses to be a force of positivity and asks society to consider developing juvenile brain science and warehousing versus rehabilitation of prisoners.
Walking in Darkness, Walking in Light is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-386-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walking-in-darkness-walking-in-light-a-tragic-yet-inspirational-story-of-hope-and-redemption-where-there-should-be-none/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walking-in-darkness-walking-in-light-a-tragic-yet-inspirational-story-of-hope-and-redemption-where-there-should-be-none/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us