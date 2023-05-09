Introducing "Sun Needs a Holiday" by Dr. Zee
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSun Needs a Holiday, a new book by Dr. Zee, is released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. In her astonishing new children's book Sun Needs a Holiday Dr. Zee imagines a world where the sun decides to take a vacation and introduces readers to the mischievous boy who must convince his parents that the sun needs their help.
Raaji is an active playful 7-year-old-boy. Like most children his age, he enjoys practical jokes and being a bit of a troublemaker. No matter how many times his family scolds him nothing stops Raaji from constantly "calling wolf." One day while walking home from school, Raaji is surprised when the sun intercepts his iPod via a satellite dish in the solar system. He begins to hear a strange sound, almost like a voice.
After recovering from his initial shock, Raaji is able to talk to the sun, who explains that his name is Rayer. "Sun is only a title," says Rayer. "It is what I do - - it's my job, NOT my name." He explains to Raaji that he is upset at the lack of acknowledgment and appreciation for his hard work.
Feeling frustrated about the lack of recognition, Rayer explains to Raaji that he is going to finally take a much-needed vacation. Will Raaji be able to help Rayer get his holiday? Will his parents believe his outlandish story after all the jokes he has played on them? Find out in the colorful pages of Sun Needs a Holiday, a story sure to be enjoyed by young readers and listeners alike.
About the Author: Dr. Zee is licensed social worker living in the Midwest. She has written other children's books; No Moon Today, If You Give a Fox Rabbits and Why the Alligator Got in Our Bathtub. She spends her spare time enjoying an abundance of laughter with an equal amount of kindness.
Sun Needs a Holiday is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7361-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sun-needs-a-holiday/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sun-needs-a-holiday/
