Triangle, VA Author Publishes Novel
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Life and Legacy of Sadie De Noir, a new book by David E. Clemons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Life and Legacy of Sadie De Noir is for anyone who has a mind to drive into a career and enhance themselves to be the best they know they can be. Read this book and just maybe you will realize that if Sadie DeNoir can do it, why can't you?
If you dream hard enough for something you want, there should be no stopping you. Go ahead and follow those dreams!
About the Author
David E. Clemons was born in North Carolina and attended schools there, as well as having a stint in the United States Army after graduation from college with a degree in Business Administration. He spent four years assigned in Germany before returning to the States. While stationed there he completed his degree in Law as he graduated with (LLB) Bachelor of Law. Upon returning back to Stateside, he completed his Master's and Doctorate degrees online and then maintained a Federal Government job, holding the position as comptroller and working for the Department of Defense, as well as giving back to the school system in helping young productive minds for six years.
Aside from writing, David loves reading, singing, and sharing good ideas and good thoughts with others who have a need to receive. Other than that, he loves to travel, as he has traveled to many countries outside of the United States.
The Life and Legacy of Sadie De Noir is a 684-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0473-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-life-and-legacy-of-sadie-de-noir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-life-and-legacy-of-sadie-de-noir/
