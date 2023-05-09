Fort Lauderdale, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlindsided: Who Saw That Coming?, a new book by Carrie L. Garrison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cara travels through a labyrinth of heartbreak, a web of deceit, and the road to survival and hope throughout her four different relationships. These four men have touched her life, changed her, and taught her how to be a survivor. Follow along as Cara channels resilience, faith, and pure strength to get beyond the infidelity and distrust to love herself again.
About the Author
Carrie L. Garrison is a single mom of two beautiful, grown sons: Maxmillian and Jack. The past two years of her life have presented her with unmitigated challenges and a life-changing heartbreak that made way for the best version of herself. She currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, where you can almost always find her in a gym or at the beach when she is not at her computer writing.
Blindsided: Who Saw That Coming? is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-170-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blindsided-who-saw-that-coming/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blindsided-who-saw-that-coming/
Contact Information
Dorrance Publishing
