Rotonda West, FL Author Publishes Young Adult Book
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bully Patrol: Help is On the Way, a new book by Kathy Auman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kathy wants to get this message out to all of the kids and adults who are experiencing this problem no matter what kind of bullying it is, physical, mental, or cyberbullying, etc. You are not alone. Help is there if you want it. They say there is safety in numbers and it is so true. Speak up–talk to others, get involved, and seek the help you need. Life can be good if you let it be.
About the Author
The Bully Patrol: Help is On the Way is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-141-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bully-patrol-help-is-on-the-way/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bully-patrol-help-is-on-the-way/
