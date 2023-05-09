Cypress, TX Author Publishes Biography
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Battle with an Enemy Called Bipolar: The Win Over Depression, a new book by Rochelle D. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Battle with an Enemy Called Bipolar: The Win Over Depression is the story of a woman's lifelong battle with mental illness, as told from her daughter's perspective. Weaving heart-wrenching personal stories with comprehensive medical research, Rochelle D. Smith creates a memoir that is at once deeply unique and highly relatable. Mental illness can feel overwhelming, destructive, and unending, but Smith shows that through love, understanding, and grace, one can learn to live with their mental illness and support their loved ones who may be struggling.
About the Author
Rochelle D. Smith has an extensive background in mental disorders, having worked with those affected by intellectual disabilities, eating disorders, addictions, and physical and mental disabilities. She has over 25 years of nursing experience, and is currently pursuing her master's degree in clinical Mental Health.
The Battle with an Enemy Called Bipolar: The Win Over Depression is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4395-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-battle-with-an-enemy-called-bipolar-the-win-over-depression/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-battle-with-an-enemy-called-bipolar-the-win-over-depression/
