Corporate Finance Associates Advises Field Service and Construction Management Solutions Provider Data Basics in its Acquisition by Cora Group
May 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, CA – May 9, 2023 - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading international investment banking firm, announced it has advised field service and construction management solutions provider Data Basics on its acquisition by Cora Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, Inc.
Data Basics, headquartered in Bedford, Ohio, is a best-in-class provider of field service and construction management ERP solutions. With nearly 50 years of experience, Data-Basics has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking field service management, dispatching, accounting, and wireless solutions. SAMPro Enterprise, it's flagship product, is one of the only software systems on the market that offers contractors powerful tools to accommodate both field service solutions and construction management in one complete ERP package.
CORA Group is an operating group of Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, Inc., also known as CSI. Founded in 1995, CSI is a provider of software and services to numerous public and private sector industries.
Transaction Information
Cora Group acquired Data Basics in a private transaction. The terms were not disclosed. Investment banker representation was provided to Data Basics by the Dallas office of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, led by Dan Vermeire. When asked about the transaction, Mr. Vermeire commented, " It is always great to see two companies whose culture and commitment to their employees, clients, and community align so well and we are very pleased to have supported this transaction."
About CFAW
Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
