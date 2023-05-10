Whitleyville, TN Author Publishes Romance Novel
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDay Teachers, Night Pleasers, a new book by Katelyn Shantail, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two rural, small county high school teachers discover a newfound love for each other that they never experienced before. They also found a new love of their own learning of the other person for self-gratification needs. As the story proceeds, it is enhanced through each piece of bondage jewelry. Domination and submission is all about trust that can't be broken. Hang on for the rollercoaster of feelings as you ride along with this couple!
About the Author
Katelyn Shantail teaches special education at a rural high school. She participates in several community activities. Her hobbies include doing logic puzzles, nonograms, writing, and playing farming games on the computer. Her family is her top priority; she has one son who her schedule revolves around.
Day Teachers, Night Pleasers is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7101-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/day-teachers-night-pleasers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/day-teachers-night-pleasers/
