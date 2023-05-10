Broomall, PA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Whisky Testament: Bibles and Guns, a new book by William P. Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This work of fiction spotlights the most dangerous historical clash between pioneers and their fledgling American government in 1794, post-Revolutionary War. Its characters tread through racial, religious and political obstacles as daunting as the wilderness itself, in the epic struggle of western Pennsylvania for its identity. Intermixing mystery, romance, warfare and political intrigue with independence and freedom under a brand-new Constitution, the adventure has elements relevant to our present day.
About the Author
William P. Murphy, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, served as a comment editor for the prestigious Law Review. He is also a former law clerk in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the federal District Court in Philadelphia, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Murphy was also an associate professor of law at St. John's University School of Law, and briefly an instructor at Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia. Murphy has written several scholarly legal articles that have been published.
The Whisky Testament: Bibles and Guns is a 542-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4288-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-whisky-testament-bibles-and-guns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-whisky-testament-bibles-and-guns/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
