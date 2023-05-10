Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Religious Book
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Truth and the Light: Jesus was a Servant and Prophet of God, a new book by Adebola Sanusi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Truth and the Light: Jesus was a Servant and Prophet of God expresses the oneness of God and one religion. It brings out the truth, shedding more light from the hidden and correcting the misconception about who God really is. This book sets the record straight from the confusion people have about God and His religion, which He ordained for mankind and jinn.
About the Author
Adebola Sanusi is involved in community service with the Organization of the Masjid Rahmatillah and Amofaks foundation, a charitable organization catering for the welfare of the poor and the needy. He loves sports such as basketball and soccer and loves to watch debates of scholars of various faiths. A family-oriented man, Adebola gives sermons at various Masjids.
The Truth and the Light: Jesus was a Servant and Prophet of God is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7054-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-truth-and-the-light-jesus-was-a-servant-and-prophet-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-truth-and-the-light-jesus-was-a-servant-and-prophet-of-god/
