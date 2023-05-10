Kittrell, NC Author Publishes Memoir of School Desegregation
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrown-Skinned Boy, a new book by Ira Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ira Harris was taken from his family by representatives from the Board of Education trying to prove Negroes were inferior to whites during desegregation.
His story happened in America during the turbulent 1960's. His mother was told she had freedom of choice to send him to any school she wanted! When the time came, his mother was told Negroes had no rights. He was forced to attend a white school because representatives from the Board of Education were trying to prove Negroes were inferior to whites in an effort to stop desegregation.
This was done to them in America, and no one would help them!
Today we are living in a time when Americans' rights are being challenged. Beware, Harris wouldn't want history to repeat itself and have the opportunity for education or their family's livelihood taken away from anyone because of their race!
Brown-Skinned Boy is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-345-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brown-skinned-boy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/brown-skinned-boy/
