Kailua-Kona, HI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTapestry, a new book by Nancy Hemsath Lowrey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this fictional story that takes you through the history of America, Tapestry starts at the golden age of American history and ends before the Great Depression. Fred and Bette Albers, newlyweds, begin their life together. From farm life, loss of a child, and other challenges, Fred and Bette must conquer and move forward.
About the Author
Nancy Hemsath Lowrey has a Bachelor's degree in U.S. History from the University of Wyoming and a Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction: Social Studies from the University of Missouri. Being a retired high school history teacher, Lowrey still enjoys a dig into historical research.
Tapestry is a 556-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4280-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tapestry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tapestry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
