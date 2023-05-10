Shasta Lake, CA Veteran & Author Publishes War Poetry
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVietnam War Combat Poetry, a new book by SP-5 Nelden John Herron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Author: "I joined the Army to go to war in Vietnam because my uncles and father served in WW2. I chose armor as my M.O.S. I was trained on the M-60-A1 tanks. I qualified expert in tank weapons. My M.O.S. was 11-E-30 tanks gunner. The flamethrower platoon was made up of tankers. We were tankers in the middle of an infantry unit. I volunteered to be the 50 gunner on the flamethrower track."
Vietnam War Combat Poetry is a 46-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4087-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/vietnam-war-combat-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vietnam-war-combat-poetry/
