Morgantown, WV Author Publishes Poetry Collection
May 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime Phrases: A Book of Songs 1980-2022, a new book by Glenn Gallagher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This thoughtful collection of poems — dated to show the timeframe in which each was written — shares relatable feelings and some experiences from Glenn Gallagher's life.
About the Author
Glenn Gallagher has been a writer since high school. His novel, The Surviving Siblings, was published in 2015. He's done manual labor all of his working life: distributing paper bundles, washing dishes, bussing tables, painting houses, and driving a hearse and a limo. He obtained a B.A. in English from West Virginia University in 2001. He enjoys cooking, painting, and singing. His Christmas Song, "In Mary's Arms," was recorded in 2007.
Time Phrases: A Book of Songs 1980-2022 is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7247-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/time-phrases-a-book-of-songs-1980-2022/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/time-phrases-a-book-of-songs-1980-2022/
