Bowling Green, KY Author Publishes Fire Analysis Guide
May 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElectrical Fire Analysis: Failure Mechanisms That Cause Fires, a new book by David H. West- CFEI - KLEC Instructor, CE Inspector, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Electrical Fire Analysis: Failure Mechanisms That Cause Fires is a book intended to provide an understanding of electricity for the fire analyst. The author investigates scene analysis through real incidents and uses code knowledge to provide an understanding of the standard of installation that helps him determine a failure mechanism that led to a fire. This book is relevant to anyone assigned the task of public or private investigation of fire scenes involving electrical power. The reader will take away new knowledge of wiring, failure mechanisms, and an understanding of limitations after reading this informative text written by a thirty-five-year Electrical Fire Analysis expert.
About the Author
David H. West was born in Butler County, Kentucky in 1955. He currently resides in Bowling Green, Kentucky. West is a retired policeman who mentors students in his community. He reaches out through events such as cookouts, school fire safety programs, and career day events. West also has several hobbies, which include building cedar strip canoe paddles, fly fishing, and taking canoe trips with his grandchildren. He also enjoys family get-togethers and cooking on the grill. West authors and teaches academy grade fire-related courses around the country through the Public Agency Training Company, which is the largest privately owned training company in the United States.
Electrical Fire Analysis: Failure Mechanisms That Cause Fires is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-030-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/electrical-fire-analysis-failure-mechanisms-that-cause-fires/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/electrical-fire-analysis-failure-mechanisms-that-cause-fires/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us