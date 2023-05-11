Villa Rica, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
When Nikki finds out she must move to a new town and cannot take her special stuffed animals, Chloe and Lucy with her, she's devastated. Nikki finds comfort in knowing that when she donates her special friends to a local thrift store, Chloe and Lucy will find a new home full of love.
A Journey of Love shows how community thrift stores can impact the members of their community by providing a resource for rehoming beloved possessions.
Nancy Wise runs a community thrift store and volunteers at a mission for the homeless in her area. She lives with her dog and cat in a small town near Atlanta, Georgia. She is retired from a 30-year career in special education.
A Journey of Love is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3163-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journey-of-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-journey-of-love/
