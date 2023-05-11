Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Romance Novel
May 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tale of a Broken Heart, a new book by Nicholas Vergara, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Tale of a Broken Heart follows Jeff as he navigates the rocky waters of his relationship with two girls that he loves and why he falls in love with them. When one tells a lie to her parents, Jeff turns from being an outgoing guy into someone who no longer wants to go anywhere or do anything. He is made to feel as if he's a bad guy and as a result no longer wants to let any other girl close. His life is turned upside down by one manipulative girl holding onto a relationship that never was and another by a best friend that could have been the relationship that he always wanted.
About the Author
Nicholas Vergara lives in Maryland and is one of four children. He enjoys playing video games and reading. He never hoped to dream that he would be an author. Vergara enjoys all genres of music as well as helping others.
A Tale of a Broken Heart is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-311-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tale-of-a-broken-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tale-of-a-broken-heart/
