Irving, TX Author Publishes Memoir
May 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAng, a new book by Angela R. Zurita, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Ang, Angela R. Zurita reveals how the "everyday family" isn't always as it seems. Often, we live our lives thinking family are those most loyal to us, and that blood is thicker than water. Zurita begs to differ, as she openly presents the flaws of her family life on paper for the world to see. Some may judge, but others with broken families may learn how to navigate the shattered world already laid out for them, in order to overcome their obstacles and become the person they were meant to be.
About the Author
Angela R. Zurita has a mechanical background and learned how to excel as the only woman in a male-dominated workforce. She loves to draw, read, photograph, and dive into learning new skills. Zurita is a huge Pokémon fan and devotes much of her free time to her card collection.
Ang is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7276-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ang/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ang/
