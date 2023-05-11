Toronto, Ontario Author Publishes Autobiography
May 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Life As A Woman, a new book by A. Cimo, BSc., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Life As A Woman is a heartwarming memoir of A. Cimo's personal experiences. The text focuses on her maturity and evolution as a woman. It is spiritually uplifting for those who seek solutions to overcome their daily adversities and it is thought-provoking for those who are struggling to challenge their choice(s) to achieve their goal(s) in an ever-changing society where we are faced with global economic uncertainties. It can further inspire adult readers from all walks of life with practical and educational knowledge on how to solve their daily issues in order to achieve a positive outlook in life.
About the Author
A. Cimo, BSc. was born in Petres, a small farming community in Greece. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Anthropology with a minor in Psychology from the University of Toronto. Cimo is married to a Design Architect of Italian descent. Together they were blessed with three daughters who have reached their own milestones in their fields of interest. She and her family currently reside in Canada.
My Life As A Woman is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3146-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-life-as-a-woman/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-life-as-a-woman/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
