Warren, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKarmatic Fiction, a new book by Benjamin Atwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Karmatic Fiction follows the life of college-student Ricky as he deciphers life's mysteries through philosophy and physics.
About the Author
Benjamin Atwell attended Edinboro University for philosophy and pre-law. Though he failed to obtain a degree from the university, when the opportunity to submit a brief explanation of philosophical addendum to Yale and receive a philosopher's pin presented itself, he was quick to jump on the opportunity.
In his free time, Atwell enjoys being with his family and playing guitar.
Karmatic Fiction is a 182-page hardbound with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4201-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/karmatic-fiction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/karmatic-fiction/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
