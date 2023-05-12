Norwalk, CT Author Publishes Novel
May 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Train of Thought: Anomalies, a new book by Richard Dardis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The "Train of Thought" continues to travel, travel, travel, with the greatest and biggest personalities to ever inhabit our world. Scientists, painters, poets, criminals, presidents, and more, all traveling along, sharing ideas and stories, all unsure of how they got there. As Albert Einstein, Max Plank, Neils Bohr take on the challenge of uncovering the purpose of the train's existence and uncover a whole host of philosophical quandaries along the way.
A blend of science fiction and historical fact, The Train of Thought weaves unique personalities together in a study of the global political and cultural atmosphere of our world through the last one hundred years and beyond and examines from a unique perspective the political strain particularly in the United States now based on the mistakes of the past.
About the Author
Richard Dardis would describe himself as somewhat of a loner. He has worked as a residential contractor for forty-five years. In his spare time, Dardis enjoys sports, mainly basketball, golf, and weight training; crosswords; and math puzzles and watching science and history shows.
Dardis has a stepson and two daughters and two grandchildren.
The Train of Thought: Anomalies is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-368-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-train-of-thought-anomalies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-train-of-thought-anomalies/
